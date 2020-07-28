Small Craft Warning Advisory for 28th July, 2020.

Urgent – Marine Weather Message

Small Craft Advisory

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

5:15 AM Tuesday 28 July 2020

A small craft advisory goes into effect today for the waters of Antigua and Barbuda, the rest of

the Leeward Islands and the British Virgin Islands. This will likely be converted to a warning

Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Locations (to be) affected: Open waters.

Timing: Today until Friday.

Synopsis: Fresh to strong winds associated with the development of Tropical Disturbance AL92

are expected to cause the threat levels, at sea, to rise to high, with the potential of extensive

impacts to the life and property of mariners. It is still very uncertain as to the eventual path,

intensity and size of what may develop out of the Disturbance; depending on the various

parameters, seas could be higher or lower.

Winds: Variable at 28 to 46 km/h (15 to 25 knots; 17 to 29 mph), with strong gusts to storm-force

of around 70 km/h (38 knots; 44 mph).

Seas (significant wave heights): 2.5 to 4 metres (8 to 14 feet), occasionally or locally reaching

over 5 metres (17 feet). Dominant wind wave period is 6 to 9 seconds.

Impacts (possible/likely/expected): Loss of life at sea; injuries to mariners; financial losses;

disruption of fisheries and scarcity of fish products and disruption to marine transportation.

Precautionary/preparedness actions: A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33

knots and or wind waves and or wind swells of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous wave conditions to small crafts. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating

smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Please continue to monitor these hazardous, life-threatening marine conditions. Stay tuned to

updates coming out of the Met Office via antiguamet.com

Forecaster: Dale Destin