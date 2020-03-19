SMALL CONTRACTORS IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS CONTINUE TO SHINE UNDER TEAM UNITY GOVERNMENT

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, March 19, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said he is pleased that small contractors in St. Kitts are being given the chance to showcase their capabilities and skills by working on large scale government projects.

Prime Minister Harris made this remark at the ceremony on Wednesday, March 18, where a total of seven contracts were signed by six local contractors to commence road works across the island as part of Phase Two of the Island Main Road Rehabilitation Project. The signing ceremony was held at the St. Paul’s Sporting Complex.

“We have come to declare and to show the capacity and capability of our sons, who have developed their expertise, their craft, and their know-how in construction and they can now come forward and be part of a substantial project for themselves, for their families, for their communities and for St. Kitts and Nevis,” the honourable prime minister said.

“Your Team Unity Government is demonstrating confidence in you when we ensured that in the most significant capital investment in infrastructure, we set out and carved out a place for our local contractors to shine,” Dr. Harris added.

The six successful contractors are Anthony Warner Construction; Clement Duncan; Morgan Construction Services; Prime Construction; Boonies Construction and Real Works Construction.

Prime Minister Harris further noted that the Island Main Road Rehabilitation Project, much like the Old Road Bay Road Rehabilitation project and other major programmes initiated by the Team Unity administration, all form part of the government’s agenda “to create a better, stronger and safer St. Kitts and Nevis.”

“Whether it is the island resurfacing project…or it is the built out of the Tabernacle Health Center or it is the work that we are doing in sports development or it is the built out of our printery, all these investments are intended to strengthen the economic climate for St. Kitts and Nevis and to make us stronger and better for the future,” Dr. Harris added.

The upgrading of the island main road, as well as the resurfacing programme, represents the most comprehensive road works done in the country in the past 20 years. Upon completion, it will lead to the improvement of the road network, greater ease of travel and safety, and enhancements for pedestrian and vehicular traffic alike.