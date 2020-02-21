Small Business Development Center (Small Business Showcase)

Basseterre, St. Kitts, (11 February 2020) – The Small Business Development Centre St. Kitts (SBDC

St. Kitts), the business support arm of the Government of St. Kitts will be hosting a one-day trade fair dubbed

“SBDC Tuesday, to be held on 25 February 2020 in the Independence Square from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm.

The main objective of this trade fair is to showcase small businesses in the Federation; specifically those

established by the youth. The general public is invited to come out and support youth-led business in the areas

of Agro-processing, Technology, Cosmetology and much more.

Youth owned business professionals, owners, and operators interested in participating in this event are asked

to visit the office of the Small Business Development Centre, located on the 2 nd floor of the Nagico Building,

Bladen Commercial Development to register.

For additional information please contact Mrs. Kyla Gibson-Dore at 467-1203/1460.