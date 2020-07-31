SKN’s Intellectual Property Office joins International TM Class Database

As of 27 July 2020, the Intellectual Property Office of Saint Kitts and Nevis (IPOSKN) is part of

TMclass! The National Industrial Property Office of the Dominican Republic (ONAPI) also

joined on the same date.

TMclass is an online database developed and managed by the European Union Intellectual

Property Office (EUIPO) that assists persons desirous of registering trademarks by identifying

the class of goods or services that the proposed trademark would be registered in. All registered

trademarks must be associated with at least one of the forty-five class of goods and services and

legal protection will only extend to such class or classes. For example, if a person wanted to

register their trademark ,“Hungry Belly”, which they use in their food catering service and were

not sure which class of services applies to catering, then that person could go to TMclass

(http://euipo.europa.eu/ec2/ ), search for the term “catering services” and it will identify

acceptable terms and classes associated with that service that an applicant can include in their

application documents. This means that if the “Hungry Belly” trademark is registered in the

class that covers services providing food and drink (Class 43), then the owners of that trademark

can take legal action against any other catering service in St. Kitts and Nevis to stop them from

using a trademark that is identical or confusingly similar to “Hungry Belly”.

The IPOSKN is the first country in the CARICOM and the third in the CARIFORUM Region to

join TMclass. The Cuban Intellectual Property Office was the first. This means that they have

agreed to use and accept a list of common terms between the harmonised database of goods and

services (HDB) and the World Intellectual Property Organisation’s Madrid Goods and Services

(MGS). The addition of IPOSKN and ONAPI in TMclass brings the total number of

participating national and regional IP Offices, to 80.

On this occasion, the Acting Registrar of the IPOSKN, Ms. Jihan Williams, expressed her

particular gratitude to the team members of the International Cooperation and Legal Affairs

Department of the EUIPO whose support facilitated the smooth launch of this initiative. She

said, “The decision to join TMclass was easy for our Office as it fully aligns with our ongoing

efforts to increase stakeholder satisfaction and the level of ease of doing business with our

Office. TMclass specifically provides applicants with a greater level of predictability in the

trademark application process and affords them the opportunity to reduce or eliminate

misclassification and improper descriptions of goods and services, which accounts for a

significant portion of processing delays.”

The decision by IPOSKN to join TMclass is a concrete result of the CARIFORUM Intellectual

Property and Innovation Project funded under the 11th European Development Fund and

implemented by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

For more information on registering trademarks and intellectual property in St. Kitts and Nevis,

please visit www.ipo.gov.kn or our Facebook page at the Intellectual Property Office of St. Kitts

and Nevis.