SKB Airline Schedule Update(19th Mar)

Dear Tourism Stakeholders,

Please note the following flight suspensions from the United States at this time:

Air Canada

SKB-YYZ Flights AC 1731 (Tuesday) and AC 1730 (Saturday) – Will end their seasonal (winter) service on Saturday 28th March, 2020.

American Airlines

SKB-MIA (Miami) Daily Flight AA 318 – Is in operation, there are no changes to the flight’s schedule at this time.

SKB-MIA (Miami) Flights AA 1236 (Late Night) and AA 1266 (Early Morning) – Service suspension has changed to March 26th to June 4th, 2020.

SKB-JFK (New York) Flight AA 2210 ( Wednesday Only ) – Service suspension has changed to March 26th to June 4th, 2020. Please note, that this does not affect SKB-JFK Flight AA 2210 Saturday Service.

) – Service suspension has changed to March 26th to June 4th, 2020. Please note, that this does not affect SKB-JFK Flight AA 2210 Saturday Service. SKB-DFW (Dallas) Flight AA 2690 Nonstop (Saturday Only) – Service suspension will occur on May 23rd to August 3rd, 2020. Please note, that this flight will not be in operation for Summer 2020.

British Airways

SKB-LGW (London-Gatwick) Flights BA 2256 and BA 2157 – Will be in operation on Saturday 21st March, 2020.

Delta Airlines

SKB-ATL (Altanta) Flights DL 863 and DL 890 – Saturday service remains in operation.

SKB-JFK (New York) Flights DL 551 and DL 2103 – Saturday service remains in operation.

United Airlines

SKB-EWR (Newark, NJ) Flights UA 1925 (Wednesday) and UA 1926 (Saturday) – Will end their seasonal (winter) service on Saturday 28th March, 2020.