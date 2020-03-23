SKB Airline Schedule Update Monday 23rd March, 2020

Dear Tourism Stakeholders,

Please note the following flight suspensions from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom:

Air Canada

SKB-YYZ Flights AC 1731 (Tuesday) and AC 1730 (Saturday) – Tuesday March 24th, 2020 will be the last flight to St. Kitts for their seasonal (winter) service. Flight AC 1730 will not be in operation on Saturday March 28th, 2020.

American Airlines

SKB-MIA (Miami) Daily Flight AA 318 – Is in operation, there are no changes to the flight’s schedule at this time.

SKB-MIA (Miami) Flights AA 1236 (Late Night) and AA 1466 (Early Morning) – Service has been suspended until Thursday June 4th, 2020.

SKB-JFK (New York) Flight AA 2210 (Wednesday and Saturday) – Service has been suspended until Thursday June 4th, 2020.

SKB-DFW (Dallas) Flight AA 2690 Nonstop (Saturday Only) – Service suspension will occur on May 23rd to August 3rd, 2020. Please note, that this flight will not be in operation for Summer 2020.

British Airways

SKB-LGW (London-Gatwick) Flights BA 2256 and BA 2157 – Wednesday March 25th, 2020 will be the last flight, service will resume on Saturday April 18th, 2020.

Delta Airlines

SKB-ATL (Altanta) Flights DL 863 and DL 890 – Saturday service remains in operation.

SKB-JFK (New York) Flights DL 551 and DL 2103 – Service for Saturday March 28th, 2020 has been suspended.

United Airlines

SKB-EWR (Newark, NJ) Flights UA 1925 (Wednesday) and UA 1926 (Saturday) – Service has been suspended effective Monday March 23rd, 2020.