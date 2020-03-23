Mar 23

SKB Airline Schedule Update Monday 23rd March, 2020

Dear Tourism Stakeholders,

Please note the following flight suspensions from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom:

Air Canada

American Airlines

  • SKB-MIA (Miami) Daily Flight AA 318 – Is in operation, there are no changes to the flight’s schedule at this time.
  • SKB-MIA (Miami) Flights AA 1236 (Late Night) and AA 1466 (Early Morning) – Service has been suspended until Thursday June 4th, 2020.
  • SKB-JFK (New York) Flight AA 2210 (Wednesday and Saturday) – Service has been suspended until Thursday June 4th, 2020.
  • SKB-DFW (Dallas) Flight AA 2690 Nonstop (Saturday Only) – Service suspension will occur on May 23rd to August 3rd, 2020. Please note, that this flight will not be in operation for Summer 2020.

British Airways

Delta Airlines

  • SKB-ATL (Altanta) Flights DL 863 and DL 890 – Saturday service remains in operation.
  • SKB-JFK (New York) Flights DL 551 and DL 2103 – Service for Saturday March 28th, 2020 has been suspended.

United Airlines

  • SKB-EWR (Newark, NJ) Flights UA 1925 (Wednesday) and UA 1926 (Saturday) – Service has been suspended effective Monday March 23rd, 2020.
