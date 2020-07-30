SIXTEEN OF THE SEVENTEEN CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES IN ST. KITTS-NEVIS HAVE NOW RECOVERED

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, DR. HAZEL LAWS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 30, 2020 (SKNIS): Sixteen of the seventeen confirmed COVID-19 cases have recovered, revealed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws during the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Press Briefing on July 29, 2020.

Dr. Laws said that the one active case “continues to do well and is stable, recovering nicely.”

To date, the federation has tested over 1,006 persons, said Dr. Laws.

“To date we have tested all those persons who were suspected of having COVID-19 along with their contacts,” she said.

At present there are 50 persons quarantined at government designated facilities and one person is in isolation.

In the Caribbean, as of July 27, 2020, there are now 100,348 confirmed cases with 44,298 recoveries. The death toll is 1,705.

“This is good news for the Caribbean region because if you were to calculate the fatality rate within the Caribbean region it is at about 1.7 and that is a little lower than the global or international rate. I hope that this trend continues,” said Dr. Laws.

CARPHA’s Situation Report dated July 27, 2020, stated that the risk of further cases occurring in the Caribbean remains very high.