SIX SHIPS DOCK IN ST. KITTS ON CHRISTMAS EVE FOR FIRST TIME—FOUR CRUISE AND TWO CARGO

PHOTO:FREEDOM OF THE SEAS, CROWN PRINCESS, INSIGNIA AND VEENDAM DOCKED AT PORT ZANTE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 27, 2019 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis with the addition of the second cruise pier, has had for the first time in the history of the Federation, six ships berthed in its harbours—four cruise ships at the two cruise piers at Port Zante and two cargo ships at the commercial pier in Bird Rock on December 24, 2019.

This was announced by the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Transport, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, during the Parliamentary debate on December 27, 2019.

“It was another four-ship day at Port Zante on Christmas Eve Mr. Speaker,” said Minister Liburd. He identified the ships docked at Porte Zante as the “MS Insignia, the Veendam, the Crown Princess and Freedom of the Seas.”

The Honourable Minister said that combined, “the total souls onboard were thirteen thousand and thirty-five (13,035).”

Minister Liburd went on to speak about the two cargo ships saying that “at the same time, two cargo vessels were berthed at the deep-water port,” which he said were the Tropical Unity and the Midnight Czar. The combined tonnage of cargo amounted to 2,680.

The Freedom of the Seas brought 4387 passengers and 1378 crew; the Crown Princess transported 3115 passengers and 1173 crew; the MS Insignia carried 654 passengers and 400 crew, and the MS Veendam took 1365 passengers and 563 crew.