SIR KENNEDY SIMMONDS PRESENTS AUTOGRAPHED COPY OF HIS AUTOBIOGRAPHY TO PRIME MINISTER HARRIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, December 18, 2019 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris was today, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 presented with his own autographed copy of the autobiography of National Hero of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Right Excellent and Right Honourable Dr. Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds.

Sir Kennedy presented the book to the honourable prime minister during an intimate ceremony at the prime minister’s office at Government Headquarters. A similar presentation was made to His Excellency the Governor General, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton at Government House earlier that morning.

The literary work, suitably entitled “The Making of a National Hero,” chronicles the life story and journey of one of the most celebrated sons of the soil, from his early life as a boy in Basseterre, through his primary and grammar school years, to his adult life when he became a medical doctor and then the first Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.

In making the presentation to the honourable prime minister, Sir Kennedy said he hopes young persons who take the time to read his book can find inspiration from his life’s story—a story that saw him rise to the summit of leadership in the country as prime minister.

“Perhaps the lives of both of us could be an inspiration to the youths of our nation, indicating to them that there is no limit to what they can achieve if they set their minds straight,” Sir Kennedy said while handing the book to Prime Minister Harris.

Prime Minister Harris, in turn, said he was “humbled and honoured” to receive the autographed autobiography of the nation’s only living National Hero.

Dr. Harris told Sir Kennedy that indeed, his life already serves as an inspiration “to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis across political line.”

“I look forward to reading the book and learning more,” Dr. Harris said. “Coming after you, I will perhaps, when I’m finished reading, get a better opportunity to reflect not only on my own sojourn so far as the prime minister and third prime minister of the country, but what made you tick, what inspired you, what made you get up each morning and to commit to a challenging task, commit to persevere, commit to do all that you could do to advance St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Prime Minister Harris also used the occasion to commend Sir Kennedy for laying the ground work for the path of development that St. Kitts and Nevis is on now.

“During your leadership St. Kitts and Nevis attained some of the highest points of economic development and growth but I think importantly to in some ways you had been a pioneer. When countries would have been shy and coy about matters to do with taxation, you took the bold, unheard step to abolish personal income tax and that was still in vogue and people could not understand how a St. Kitts and Nevis will continue to rise and do well in the context of the abolition. You also did something very novel in the refunding of the National Provident Fund and all of these things in the end had the impact of creating greater economic freedoms for all of our people,” Prime Minister Harris recalled.

Sir Kennedy’s autobiography will be officially launched at two separate events on both St. Kitts and on Nevis. The launching event on St. Kitts takes place on Thursday, December 19 at the Methodist Church Hall, also known as the Old Boys School and on Nevis on Friday, December 20 at the Anglican Church Hall, in Charlestown.

Persons attending these event will have the opportunity to have their books autographed by the National Hero.

“The Making of a National Hero” is also available online at Amazon.com and will also be sold at local bookstores throughout the Federation.