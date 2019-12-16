Simmonds to launch “Making of a National Hero” this week

Two special ceremonies will be held in St. Kitts & Nevis this week to
celebrate the official launch of the autobiography of the country’s founding
Prime Minister, Dr. Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds.
The book, which was completed in early November this year, is titled, “The
Making of a National Hero”.
The ceremonies have been scheduled for the Methodist Church Hall, (Old
Boys School), located on Victoria Road, on Thursday, 19 th December, at
7:00pm, and the following day in Nevis, at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church
Hall, in Charlestown, starting at 6:00pm.
The book, according to Sir Kennedy, traces his life as boy growing up in
Basseterre, through his years in primary and secondary school, before
heading to university to qualify as a medical doctor in the early 1960s.
The autobiography also prominently features many signal and life changing
events in the life of Doctor Simmonds, including his tenure as the country’s
last premier and first prime minister.
It also adequately captures the journey to political independence, the
struggles of the Nevisian and Anguillan people and the two commissions of
enquiry that were launched by the incoming Labour Administration after the
1995 General Elections.