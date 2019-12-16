Simmonds to launch “Making of a National Hero” this week

Two special ceremonies will be held in St. Kitts & Nevis this week to

celebrate the official launch of the autobiography of the country’s founding

Prime Minister, Dr. Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds.

The book, which was completed in early November this year, is titled, “The

Making of a National Hero”.

The ceremonies have been scheduled for the Methodist Church Hall, (Old

Boys School), located on Victoria Road, on Thursday, 19 th December, at

7:00pm, and the following day in Nevis, at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church

Hall, in Charlestown, starting at 6:00pm.

The book, according to Sir Kennedy, traces his life as boy growing up in

Basseterre, through his years in primary and secondary school, before

heading to university to qualify as a medical doctor in the early 1960s.

The autobiography also prominently features many signal and life changing

events in the life of Doctor Simmonds, including his tenure as the country’s

last premier and first prime minister.

It also adequately captures the journey to political independence, the

struggles of the Nevisian and Anguillan people and the two commissions of

enquiry that were launched by the incoming Labour Administration after the

1995 General Elections.