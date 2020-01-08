SEVEN HUNDRED HOTEL ROOMS AND ONE THOUSAND JOBS TO BE CREATED IN THE HOTEL SECTOR IN 2020

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, January 07, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris declared on Saturday, January 04 that the citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis have every reason to be confident that the 2020’s can be the nation’s best years.

The Honourable Prime Minister went on to support this statement by announcing a myriad of opportunities that will be made available to the people of the country, particularly in the tourism sector, as “there is keen interest by developers to operate luxury branded hotels in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

“Under Team Unity, new hotel openings are expected this year which will extend the season of hope and renewal in our country. Expected to open during the first half of the year are Ramada Hotel (Phase 1), and Koi Resort will come under the Curio Collection, an upscale hotel brand within the Hilton Worldwide portfolio. Already some 82 workers have been hired at this new Hilton Brand in St. Kitts and Nevis as they prepare for opening in another couple of weeks. Of course we are optimistic too that T-Loft at Wyndham will be opening soon and the Sea View Hotel in West Basseterre promised to open by the first half of 2020,” said Prime Minister Harris during his remarks at his fifth annual New Year’s Gala.

According to the prime minister, the opening of these new developments will add some 700 new rooms to the hotel stock in the country and create more than 1,000 new jobs in the hotel sector for the people of the twin island Federation.

Construction is also expected to continue at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel’s Cove Condominium Development, the Hillsboro Hotel and Suites at Mattingley, the Ramada Hotel at Heldon’s Estate, the Sea View Hotel in West Basseterre and at TDC’s middle/high income housing development at Dewars.

Prime Minister Harris noted that this is the time to continue the forward movement of the country and “not the time for self-doubt or going back to that which we rejected in February 2015.”