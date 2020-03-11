SENIORS ENCOURAGED TO ENROLL IN SHORT COURSES AT CFBC

Dean of Adult and Continuing Education (ACE), Wanda Hughes

Seniors are being encouraged to enroll in several short courses being offered currently at the Adult and Continuing Education (ACE) Division of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC).

Appearing on Wednesday’s, March 11, edition of the radio and television programme “Working for You”, Dean of ACE, Wanda Hughes, said one of the major courses being offered for seniors is Computer for Seniors I: How to Use a PC.

“They actually learn about the computer itself and [Microsoft] Word,” she said. “We’ve also done [Microsoft] Excel because sometimes they ask for it.”

Another course offered is Computer for Seniors II – Keeping in Touch, where seniors learn how to email and use Facebook among other things.

“This is one of our most flexible courses,” said Ms. Hughes. “When they come for instance and bring their tablet, smart phone, laptop, it’s hands on where they actually learn to use their devices, set up their passwords and whatever they need.”

Ms. Hughes stated that it is hoped in the future there will be some literature courses that may focus on Shakespeare and Shakespearian Tragedy. Seniors will be able to go through plays and look at films.

“So many people know Shakespeare, they’ve heard about Hamlet, they may have seen the movie, but they have never actually gone through that play and analyzed it or anything. So, we thought that would be something that could be, and we are thinking in relation to not just drama, but maybe doing it with poetry,” she said.

“We have people like Derek Walcott. How many people have actually read his poetry in any meaningful way and he of course is one of our Caribbean icons. So, we are looking at bringing in some of those courses so that persons can come at their leisure go through whether it’s a novel, some poetry, a play and do the analysis without the pressure of having to do an exam.”

The seniors courses are designed for those 50 and over but others are welcome to take the classes.

Interested persons can fill out a registration form at the cashier as well as the CFBC main office. Office hours are from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

According to the CFBC website, “The Division of Adult and Continuing Education (ACE) provides learning opportunities for adult learners, including those who do not meet the minimum qualification for entry into CFBC. Thus, the Division offers a range of programmes designed to meet the needs of individuals who wish to improve their qualifications, update their skills, improve themselves, or retrain for a new line of work.”