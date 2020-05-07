SENIOR MINISTER AMORY URGES BENEFICIARIES TO SPEND INCOME RELIEF FUNDS WISELY  

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 07, 2020 (SKNIS): Senior Minister and Minister of Labour and Social Security, the Honourable Vance Amory strongly encouraged beneficiaries of the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to use the funds wisely.

The fund is facilitated by the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board. It provides up to $1,000 to qualifying residents who lost their jobs or are on reduced hours and earning less than $1,000 per month. Self-employed persons registered with social security as well as individuals made redundant as a result of the coronavirus pandemic have also benefited from this assistance.

Senior Minister Amory said that persons should “recognize that it is a temporary arrangement and that you have a responsibility to manage that income as efficiently and as properly as possible.”

The income assistance of up to $1,000 covers the months of April, May and June. Employees and self-employed persons were assured by the minister that they would receive the income assistance for three months in the first instance. Payments not completed in April will be paid in May along with the May instalment.

Arrangements to continue some aspect of assistance after June is being discussed by government and social security officials.

Senior Minister Amory stated that new applications are processed every day, and the total number of applications is nearing 3,000.