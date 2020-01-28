SENIOR MINISTER AMORY RECEIVES AUSTRALIA’S HIGH COMMISSIONER TO ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Photo: High Commissioner-designate of Australia to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Bruce Lendon presenting credentials to Senior Minister, Hon. Vance Amory.

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, January 28, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – High Commissioner-designate of Australia to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Bruce Lendon, paid a courtesy call on Senior Minister, the Honourable Vance Amory, on Monday, January 27, at which point he presented his credentials to the honourable minister.

During the meeting, which was held at Government Headquarters, Senior Minister Amory officially welcomed the non-resident High Commissioner to the twin island Federation and pledged the support of the St. Kitts and Nevis Government in further strengthening the ties between the two nations.

Throughout the discussions, Minister Amory thanked the Government of Australia for assisting small island developing states, like St. Kitts and Nevis, grapple with several natural disaster issues, heightened by the effects of climate change.

“We appreciate in the Caribbean the support we’ve had from your country in dealing with matters of climate change and other matters which affect small island developing states like hurricanes and tsunamis, and I note one area of your country’s support is through awareness in terms of how we deal with preparations and respond to earthquakes and tsunamis,” Senior Minister Amory said.

St. Kitts and Nevis has also seen Australia’s cooperation in areas such as rural development, diplomatic training, and through their Direct Aid Programme (DAP) of assistance to NGOs and community based groups.

Additionally, Minister Amory used the occasion to express sympathy on his behalf and on behalf of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis to the people of Australia in the wake of the devastating wildfires that have reportedly claimed at least 30 lives, destroyed thousands of homes and burned more than 27 million acres of land.

On Wednesday, January 29, His Excellency Bruce Lendon will journey to the sister island of Nevis where he is expected to meet with the Premier, the Honourable Mark Brantley, who holds the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Federal Government.

The governments of St. Kitts and Nevis and Australia have enjoyed a long-standing diplomatic relationship dating back to 1983.