SENIOR MET OFFICER SHARES HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS TIPS FOR HOUSEHOLDS AND BUSINESSES

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 10, 2020 (SKNIS): As the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is fast approaching, Senior Met Officer Elmo Burke shared some preparedness tips that households and businesses should take note of.

While appearing on the May 09 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing, Mr. Burke said that families should have a disaster plan in place.

“For example, know where you are going to go in the event that you are asked to evacuate. Have non-perishables in stock. Also, it is important that each family member knows their responsibility,” he said.

The Senior Met Officer said that businesses are also encouraged to have a disaster plan. They are also advised to ensure that each staff member knows his or her role before, during and after any potential impact of a storm.

“It is also important for the business sector to start backing up your files because you never know when a storm may impact us,” he said.

Mr. Burke stated that it is important to know all emergency contacts including the police, the hospital, NEMA and Red Cross.

He added that persons should also know where they will get their information from.

“You need to know your authoritative source for information. For weather, we are looking at NEMA and the Met services,” he said.

The Senior Met Officer is also encouraging members of the general public to be ready to act and respond if they are called upon by the authorities.

Mr. Burke stated that persons should start preparing now. “Do not wait until you are under the threat of a storm to start preparing,” he said.

