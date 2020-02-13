SENATOR AKILAH BYRON-NISBETT STRONGLY SUPPORTS CANNABIS BILL, 2020, WHICH WAS PASSED INTO LAW

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 13, 2020 (SKNIS): Senator, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, has thrown her full support behind the Cannabis Bill, 2020, which was debated and passed in Parliament on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

The Cannabis Bill, which is a Bill to provide for the establishment of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority to regulate, monitor and control the cultivation, supply, possession, production and use of medicinal cannabis and for related matters, was described by Senator Byron-Nisbett as “something that is needed and something that this Team Unity Administration will pursue.”

“Mr. Speaker, today we discussed reforms that are coming, not only to our Federation but also around the world. These are important changes that can make a positive impact on the lives of our people and the way that this argument in this House should be, focused Mr. Speaker,” said the Senator. “It is a way of ensuring that the quality of life is improved for those individuals who suffer from chronic pains Mr. Speaker, through the use of medicinal cannabis as well as opportunities that are created from his brand new cannabis industry and the jobs as well that will be created with this brand new industry Mr. Speaker, and we cannot lose focus on that fact,” she added.

Senator Byron-Nisbett said that sometimes “you just have to broaden your mind and focus on what truly matters” noting that the Bill matters for several reasons.

“It matters Mr. Speaker, when our friends and loved ones suffer from pain and having a medicinal cannabis industry that sees to it that we are able to treat persons with these types of pains, Mr. Speaker, that is what I call serving the people. That is what I call helping our communities, that is when I call delivering for our Federation,” she said.

The Honourable Senator highlighted benefits that can be derived from a cannabis industry in the Federation.

“Mr. Speaker though there are clear benefits associated with cannabis, there are also significant economic opportunities and that is clear with the prospect of a cannabis industry right here in St. Kitts and Nevis,” she said. “The benefits are clear when a survey of consumers who use cannabis for chronic or intractable pain found 95 percent saw an improvement in their medical conditions. Mr. Speaker, that therefore means that this Bill is not just the right thing to do, it is not about just passing a Bill, but it’s also about the compassionate thing to do.”

Senator Byron-Nisbett described the Bill as extremely important, adding that policies created by the Team Unity Government are “well and thoroughly thought through, planned out and is in the best interest of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis because we understand that we must be prudent and thorough in how we move forward on matters Mr. Speaker and this is no different.”