SECURITY FORCES STRATEGISE FOR INCREASE IN PARTIAL CURFEW DAYS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 20, 2020 (RSCNPF): The heads of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, along with their management teams, met to strategise how best to adjust their security plan for the next few days.

They met on Sunday, April 19, 2020. This week will be the first time since a State of Emergency was declared that citizens and residents will be given four days in one week in which restrictions will be relaxed. More businesses are expected to be open and the zones will not be used, among other things. However, the Statutory Rules and Orders No. 14 of 2020, Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 5) Regulations will still require that a number of safety protocols be followed.

Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy said he was happy that the public, for the most part, had been supportive of their efforts. However, with the increase in activity expected this week, he stressed that individuals would have to be more concerned about their own safety.

“Persons have a social responsibility to take the necessary steps to safeguard their health and the health of their families and others. We expect, therefore, at this stage, that persons will wear their masks, ensure that social distancing is maintained and clean their hands often without the Police having to be there to tell them to do so,” the Commissioner said.

He also reminded business operators that they too had a responsibility to their customers to the meet the requirements outlined in the Regulations.

Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Anthony Comrie of the Defence Force assured that the men and women under his command would continue to provide support to the national effort. Soldiers have been assisting with maintaining order, enforcing the Regulations and conducting patrols. He was also pleased that the public had generally been cooperative with the Security Forces.

The Commissioner of Police is urging persons who do not need to leave their homes to stay at their residences. Those who have to go out are discouraged from gathering in groups and socialising. Such actions are not allowed and persons found in breach of the Regulations will be arrested he warned.