SECOND VISION 2020 WALKTHROUGH HELD IN ST. PETER’S

Minister Hamilton and Ambassador Powell greet residents in St. Peter's

Residents of St. Peter’s welcomed senior officials from the Government of National Unity on Saturday (February 22, 2020) as the second in series of community Vision 2020 walkthroughs was held.

Minister of Community Development et al. and Parliamentary Representative for Constituency 8 (which includes St. Peter’s), the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, led the walkthrough. He was accompanied by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris as well as Ambassador His Excellency Jonel Powell. They engaged with persons hanging out at various spots, visited several homes, and met with people wherever they were.

The group was warmly greeted by residents who used the opportunity to share concerns on several matters and give suggestions on a variety of issues. The senior government officials, in turn, highlighted development plans for the area and the nation as a whole.

Some of the developmental initiatives slated for St. Peter’s include upgrading the basketball court as well as the construction of a health centre.

The “Vision 2020 Walkthroughs” as they are called are being held as part of activities marking the government’s fifth year in office. The first walkthrough was held on Wednesday, February 19, in Central Basseterre.