Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 20, 2019 (RSCNPF): On December 19, 2019, the Police charged 27-year-old Laureston Ryan of Sandy Point for the offence of Robbery which took place at a supermarket in the Camps area. The incident occurred on December 06, 2019.

On December 17, 20-year-old Private Michael Saunders of Conaree Village was also charged for the offence of Robbery in the same incident.