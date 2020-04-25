SECOND PATIENT RECOVERS FROM COVID-19 IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 24, 2020 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Health in St. Kitts and Nevis announced on Thursday (April 23, 2020) that a second patient with COVID-19 has officially recovered.

“This is good news,” Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Hazel Laws said on Friday (April 24) when asked about the recovery.

To be classified as recovered, Dr. Laws said that the patients must have two successive tests for the coronavirus return with negative results.

“The science tells us that after an individual, who is diagnosed with COVID-19 becomes symptom-free – meaning they are no longer experiencing any symptoms – the virus can remain in the body for as long as 14 days after,” the CMO stated, last Sunday, adding that the clinical course of COVID-19 is 28 days in total.

The coronavirus entered St. Kitts and Nevis on March 18, 2020. The first recovered case was announced on April 21. Thirteen persons are still infected with COVID-19. The federation has recorded zero deaths from the virus.

