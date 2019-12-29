SECOND CRUISE PIER INCREASES ECONOMIC BUZZ IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS—18 MORE SHIPS TO VISIT DURING CARNIVAL/CHRISTMAS SEASON

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 28, 2019 (SKNIS): The addition of the second cruise pier at Port Zante has greatly increased the economic buzz in St. Kitts and Nevis, says Minister with responsibility for Public Infrastructure and Transport, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd during the Sitting of Parliament on December 27, 2019.

Between Sunday 29th December 2019 and Friday 3rd January 2020, 18 cruise ships are scheduled to berth at Port Zante—three on each of the appointed six days. These ships will bring thousands of visitors to the shores of St. Kitts and Nevis during the combined festive season of Christmas and Carnival with much economic buzz and cultural richness.

On 29th December, Queen Mary II, Braemar and Koningsdam are scheduled to berth; on 30th December, Britannia, Norwegian Gem and Windsurf will dock; on 31st December, Azura, Celebrity Silhouette and Marella Celebration are booked to be moored; on 1st January, Carnival Fascination, Veendam and Royal Clipper are on the arrival programme; on 2nd January, Norwegian Epic, Celebrity Summit and MSC Preziosa are programmed to arrive; and on 3rd January, Serenade of the Seas, Seven Seas Mariner and MS Insignia are listed to berth.

Minister Liburd said that one of the decisions for the partial takeover of the second cruise pier is “to accommodate the growing cruise call and cruise vessels that were originally scheduled to berth at the second cruise pier.”

“Since the partial takeover, we have seen the confirmation of berths on both cruise piers,” said Minister Liburd.

Additionally, he said that on December 16 four cruise ships berthed; on December 17 and 26, three luxury liners moored; and on December 24, four cruise vessels and two cargo ships anchored