SECOND CADRES NATIONAL POLL SHOWS TEAM UNITY COALITION STRONGLY FAVOURED TO WIN THE NEXT GENERAL ELECTION

Photo: Leaders of the three political parties that make up the Team Unity coalition. (L-R): Political leader of the People's Action Movement (PAM), the Hon. Shawn Richards; Political leader of the People's Labour Party (PLP), Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris; Political leader of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), Hon. Mark Brantley.

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, January 27, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The results of a national poll have shown that the programmes and policies implemented by the Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris-led Team Unity administration have resonated well with the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, as it revealed a majority of Kittitians and Nevisians, 53 percent to be exact, believe that the country was on the Right Track or Heading in the Right Direction.

The national survey, carried out in October of 2019, was conducted by the Caribbean Development Research Services (CADRES), a highly reputable analytic firm based in Barbados. Approximately one-thousand persons in all 11 Federal constituencies were interviewed by CADRES using a methodology that is consistent with that which was used with all previous national surveys in St Kitts and Nevis.

A CADRES press release on the findings indicated that the Team Unity coalition “continued to be the coalition that most persons believed would emerge victorious” in the next general elections. The results showed that some 48 percent of Kittitians and Nevisians believed Team Unity would win, while 26% thought the Labour/NRP Coalition would win and 24% were unsure.

“In this regard it is significant that while 86% of Team Unity supporters believed that Team Unity would win, 70% of Labour/NRP supporters thought that Labour/NRP would win and the uncommitted votes were more inclined to envisage a Team Unity victory (26%) than a Labour/NRP victory 8%,” CADRES said in its release.

Notwithstanding, the actual expression of voter preference, according to the results of the national survey, show 43% in favour of Team Unity; 32% for Labour NRP and 24% uncommitted, with 1% opting for another party/independent candidate.

CADRES is projecting a level of support for Team Unity of 54%, which computes to a swing of 4% in Team Unity’s favour, which it believes is sufficient for it to “successfully defend all the seats it currently has and threaten one additional seat in St. Kitts.”