SCHOOLS WILL NOT RE-OPEN ON APRIL 20,2020, SAYS MINISTER OF EDUCATION

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 17, 2020 (SKNIS): In the best interest of students, teachers and the nation, schools in St. Kitts and Nevis will not be reopened on April 20, 2020, as was previously scheduled, says Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Shawn Richards, during the April 16 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

The deputy prime minister stated that his ministry’s primary consideration “has always been to make the best decisions regarding education in the context of student and community health and safety in response to the threat of COVID-19.”

“To this end, all educational institutions will remain closed in the first instance for a period of two weeks with effect from Monday 20th April, 2020,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Richards said that this was not an easy decision for the ministry. However, extending the closure of schools for a period of two weeks is in the best interest of the students, school employees, families and by extension the nation.

The extension applies to all early childhood care and learning facilities, public schools, private and parochial church schools and career and technical vocational centres, he said.

The deputy prime minister added that all colleges and universities will also remain closed and may not resume in person instruction or reopen their physical locations.

All re-openings will depend on public health guidance provided by the Chief Medical Officer and the COVID-19 Task Force, he said.

“This simply means we will all continue to observe the shelter in place, that is, stay at home order issued by the government,” said Deputy Prime Minister Richards.

