School Uniform Assistance Program

The Department of Social Services wishes to inform the general public that the application process for school uniform assistance is now open. Persons in need of assistance may apply between 8:30am and 4:00pm Mondays to Thursdays at any of the following community centers: Newtown, McKnight, Old Road, St. Paul’s, Tabernacle or Cayon.

If absolutely necessary, persons can apply at the main office at Victoria Road. Applicants are asked to bring their most recent pay slip and utility bills, correct uniform sizes and, if they are applying for the first time, their child’s/children’s birth certificate.

Please note that all applicants are required to wear masks and sanitize hands upon entry. The application period for uniform assistance closes August 31st 2020. Deadline for CFBC uniform applicants is September 30th 2020 .