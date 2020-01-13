SCHOLARSHIP NOTICE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 10th January 2020–The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to announce that Romania is offering 85 scholarships for under- and post- graduate studies for the academic year 2020-2021, in the fields of political and administrative studies, education sciences, Romanian culture and civilization, journalism, technical studies, oil and gas, agricultural sciences, veterinary medicine, architecture and visual arts.

More information about the qualification criteria and the necessary documents to submit are available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania (www.mae.ro/en/node/10251).

All completed applications should be submitted to Human Resources, Government Headquarters by 11 February 2020.