Scholarship information regarding UWI Five Island Campus in Antigua

Friday December 20th is the deadline for the submission of applications to pursue degrees at the University of the West Indies Five Island Campus located in Antigua.

Scholarships are available in a number of fields in the Schools of Humanities and Education, Health and Behavioural Science as well as Management, Sciences and Technology.

Further information and application forms for courses being offered are also available on the website www.fiveislands.uwi. edu/apply.

. Completed application forms are to be submitted to the Office of the Prime Minister Antigua and Barbuda at pmsecretariat@ab.gov.ag and copied to admissions.fiveislands@uwi.edu

Again application forms are to be submitted to the Office of the Prime Minister Antigua and Barbuda at pmsecretariat@ab.gov.ag . and copied to admissions.fiveislands@uwi.edu

Full information about these UWI scholarships, available in January 2020 can be found at www.fiveislands.uwi.edu/apply . The Deadline is this Friday January 20. The scholarships are Tuition only scholarships.

All interested persons are asked to apply promptly.