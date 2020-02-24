SBDC TO HOLD FIRST ANNUAL NATIONAL SMALL BUSINESS TUESDAY

In keeping with its efforts to aid small businesses, the Small Business Development Center (SBDC St. Kitts) is launching its inaugural “National Small Business Tuesday”, which takes place on 25February 2020. It is hoped that it will become an annual event celebrated every last Tuesday in February.

The event will take place in Independence Square, Basseterre, and will feature stalls showcasing the various small businesses and a pop-up and farmers’ market from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Kyla Gibson-Dore, Business Development Officer, is encouraging persons to attend the event and “shop small to make a big impact.”

“We want to highlight our small businesses because we know that small businesses are the engine of growth in any economy,” she said. “We have a lot of small businesses out there and we want to showcase them and give them an avenue for persons to know about their business.”

The business development officer said that the event will highlight businesses that are youth led.

“We have a lot of youths out there who have small businesses and we want to give them the opportunity to showcase their business,” she said.

Mrs. Gibson-Dore said that inmates at Her Majesty’s Prison will also be given an opportunity to showcase their businesses.

“There are a number of artists in there. We know there are persons who sell items from the prison. We have asked the prison to send them at 12:00 p.m. At that time, we will have the prison band providing entertainment,” she said.

Mrs. Gibson-Dore said that businesses from various sectors including tourism, food, clothing, consultancy, technology, health and fitness will be showcased.

In relation to the health and fitness businesses, there will be onsite demonstrations, she said. “We have Liamigua Fitness that will be doing little exercises right there on the spot for persons.”

Persons who are in the beauty sector were also asked to do demonstrations. Mrs. Gibson-Dore said that demonstrations were preferred to simply handing out brochures.