Saint Kitts/Nevis Embassy in Taiwan celebrates 2020 graduates from the Federation

– Students from the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis pursuing higher education in Taiwan came together to congratulate Saint Kitts and Nevis’ 2020 graduates at a celebratory dinner held at the Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis in Taiwan on Friday, July 10, 2020. Delivering remarks at the beginning of the event, H.E. Jasmine Huggins, Ambassador of Saint Christopher and Nevis to the Republic of China (Taiwan) congratulated the students whom she said were graduating in unprecedented circumstances during the global pandemic The graduates, whose academic pursuits both at the Bachelor’s and Master’s level varied from Architecture and Finance Management to Computer and Plant Science to Nursing, were all elated to have successfully completed their studies and lamented the fact that they faced an uncertain future. Ambassador Huggins however reminded all present that they were fortunate to be in a country that had done exceptionally well in managing the virus, as had Saint Kitts and Nevis, and that they can take lessons from the successes achieved and use them as opportunities for businesses that had not been contemplated.

Of the more than 30 students attending the celebratory dinner, 9 persons were 2020 graduates from the Federation and many had travelled long distances to celebrate the accomplishments of their fellow citizens. The graduates also individually expressed their gratitude to the Government of Taiwan and the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis for providing the opportunity to attain a tertiary level education and some looked forward to gaining work experience in Taiwan while waiting for their return to the Federation.