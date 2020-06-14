SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS

STATUTORY RULES AND ORDERS No. 25 of 2020

Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 9) Regulations

In exercise of the power conferred by section 5 of the Emergency Powers Act, Cap. 19.02, the Governor-General, makes the following Regulations:

[Published 12th June 2020 – Extra-Ordinary Gazette No. 45 of 2020]

1. Citation and duration.

(1) These Regulations may be cited as the Emergency Powers (COVID-19)

(No. 9) Regulations, 2020.

(2) These Regulations shall come into operation from 6:01 a.m. on Saturday 13th June, 2020, and shall expire at 4:59 am on Saturday 27th June, 2020.

2. Interpretation.

In these Regulations

“day of limited operation” means a period of limited operation of businesses and enterprises which would be in place from 5:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., where movement shall be exercised in accordance with regulation 7, regulation 16 and as specified in Schedule I;

“night curfew” means a period of curfew with a duration from 12:00 midnight of one day until 4:59 a.m. of the following day.

3. Curfew Schedule.

The schedule for curfews during the emergency period to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 is set out in Schedule I, except as provided in these Regulations or as may be approved by the Commissioner of Police.

4. Work remotely from home.

(1) Allbusinessesandofficesmaycontinuetheirbusinessoperationsbyallowing their employees to work remotely from home utilizing virtual means, unless those employees are permitted to work under regulation 6 or are designated as being essential workers under regulation 8.

(2) Senior persons, older persons or persons in the pre-retirement age range and persons with chronic underlying conditions should be given priority to work remotely from home.

(3) Subjecttosub-regulation(1),whereabusinessisabletocontinueitsoperations by its employees practicing social distancing and physical distancing in accordance with the provisions of regulation 7, it may operate.