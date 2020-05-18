SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS

STATUTORY RULES AND ORDERS

No. 18 of 2020

Proclamation dated the 18th day of May, 2020 appointing the day for the nomination of Candidates and the day on which the poll shall be taken for the election of members to serve in the National Assembly

BY THE GOVERNOR-GENERAL

OF SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS

A PROCLAMATION

SIR S. W. TAPLEY SEATON GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD

Governor-General

[Published 18th May 2020, Extra-Ordinary Gazette No. 36 of 2020.]

WHEREAS by section 61(1) of the National Assembly Elections Act, Cap. 2.01 of the Laws of Saint Christopher and Nevis, it is provided that the Govenor-General shall specify the day on which the nomination of Candidates shall take place and the day on which, if necessary, the poll shall be taken for the election of members of the National Assembly

NOW THEREFORE, I, Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, Knight Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, Queen’s Counsel, Justice of the Peace, Doctor of Laws, Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis do by this Proclamation declare that the day of nomination of Candidates shall be the 27th day of May, 2020 and that the day on which, if necessary, the poll shall be taken for the election of the members of the National Assembly shall be the 5th day of June, 2020

AND all Her Majesty’s Officers and loving subjects in Saint Christopher and Nevis and all others whom it may concern are hereby required to take due notice hereof and to give their ready obedience accordingly.

GIVEN under my hand and the Public Seal of Saint Christopher and Nevis at

Government House this 18th day of LS

May, 2020, and in the sixty-ninth year

of Her Majesty’s reign.

GOD SAVE THE QUEEN!

