SAFE AND STRONG ROADS, A TOP PRIORITY FOR THE TEAM UNITY GOVERNMENT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 19, 2020 (SKNIS): Director of the Public Works Department, Cromwell Williams, said that the Team Unity Government has made convenience, road integrity and road safety a top priority with the Island-wide Road Rehabilitation Project.

Mr. Williams said this during his presentation at the Department of Public Works Contract Signing Ceremony for Phase Two of the Island-wide Road Rehabilitation Project at the St. Paul’s Sporting Complex on March 18.

He highlighted that “The rapid increase in the number and larger types of vehicles that we have on our roads today has necessitated the widening of the road.”

He also spoke about road safety saying that the installation of sidewalks is paramount as they are necessary to safeguard the lives of pedestrians.

“After the completion of the survey of the condition of the road, we decided that based on the findings of that survey, there were parts of the island main road that were desperately in need of improvements, drainage especially,” Mr. Williams said. “Improvements in drainage is also one of the main areas that this project is addressing.”

Additionally, he said, “In some areas, the actual base, which is under the black surface, what actually bears the weight of the vehicles, that needed replacement in some instances, so we had to replace the actual base of the road.”

Director Williams said that this base is integral to the road stability “so they can take the heavier trucks that we have today.”