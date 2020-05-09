S.T.E.P IS OPEN TO SERVE THE GENERAL PUBLIC ON LIMITED OPERATION DAYS, SAYS FIELD OPERATIONS MANAGER

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 08, 2020 (SKNIS): The Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) offices in the Federation are open for business on limited operation days said Field Operations Manager, William Phillip, during his appearance on the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for May 08, 2020.

“I would like to inform the general public that the STEP office both in St. Kitts and Nevis is open to the public from 8 am to 2 pm. We are open to collect time sheets and to assist trainees and workers with payslips and other information such as [obtaining] job letters,” said Mr. Phillip

Mr. Phillip noted that persons can feel safe visiting the office as safety protocols are enforced.

“At the office, we are practicing safety procedures and we adhere to the guidelines provided by the government. We are practicing social distancing and when you come to the office…you are expected to sanitize your hands with an alcohol-based sanitizer, wear a mask and adhere to all the procedures that are in place,” he said.

The Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) is an NSTP initiative which will contribute to national social and economic transformation, by the establishment of various projects that primarily will provide employment opportunities for qualifying Nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis.

It seeks to empower programme participants by providing training to assist in the development of the requisite human resource capabilities and entrepreneurial skills, which will facilitate participants’ smooth integration into the work-force.

The programme will also contribute to household disposable incomes through the payment of a weekly stipend or the provision of micro-financing for small entrepreneurs, as applicable.

