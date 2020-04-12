ROYAL ST. CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS POLICE FORCE READY TO RAMP UP ARRESTS IF PERSONS CONTINUE TO BREACH CURFEW

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 11, 2020 (SKNIS The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) will be ramping up arrests as too many persons continue to breach the total lock-down protocol that is currently in place to protect citizens and residents from the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“We are seeing too many persons walking around without any real reason to be out. We have decided that we would ramp up arrests. To date, we have made 46 arrests and I am certain that we have warned more persons than that, said Superintendent Cromwell Henry during the April 11 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing. “But we have decided that in order to send a strong message that we are serious about maintaining the integrity of the curfew that arrests will be ramped up.”

He added that this approach is not something that the RSCNPF wants to take, but will do so if needs be.

“We are not happy to do this. We prefer if persons abide by the rules and stay at their residence. Stay at your residence inclusive of your yard space. It can be avoided if you simply stay at home. If not, you would be one of the statistics that I would be speaking about at the next briefing,” said Superintendent Henry.

Superintendent Henry reminded the general public that St. Kitts and Nevis is in a total lock-down until Thursday, April 16, 2020. Only essential workers, persons with medical emergencies or persons exempted by the commissioner of police are permitted to be on the road.

-30-