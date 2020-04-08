ROYAL ST. CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS POLICE FORCE HAILS ZONING REGULATIONS TO CONTROL THE MOVEMENT OF SHOPPERS AND TRAFFIC A SUCCESS, AND THANKS THE PUBLIC FOR COOPERATING

April 8th, 2020

Zoning regulations that were put into effect today, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, to control the movement of shoppers and traffic – particularly into the major town centres of Basseterre in St. Kitts and Charlestown in Nevis – are being hailed a success by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) with responsibility for Operations, Mr. Adolph Adams said today that the public is abiding by the regulations, which are divided into four zones.

ACP Adams also thanked the public for its cooperation and support, and appealed to citizens and residents to remain safe during this time.

Today, Wednesday, persons living in Zone One (classified as the East Side in St. Kitts) and in Zone Three (the parishes of St. Pauls, St. Thomas and St. James in Nevis) were allowed to shop for essential items at supermarkets, pharmacies and food retail shops in the major town centres.

Tomorrow, Thursday, persons living in Zone Two (classified as the West Side in St. Kitts) and in Zone Four (the parishes of St. John and St. George in Nevis) will be allowed to shop for essential items in the major town centres, while there will be a restriction of movement of persons who live in Zone One and in Zone Three (as was done with those who live in Zone Two and in Zone Four today.)

Today, persons who live in Zone Two and in Zone Four were allowed to shop for essentials at businesses in their immediate vicinity, while persons living in Zone One and in Zone Three will be allowed to do the same tomorrow during the day.