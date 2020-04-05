ROYAL ST. CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS POLICE FORCE APPLAUDS GENERAL PUBLIC FOR COOPERATION DURING CURFEW

Officials from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) applauded the general public for its cooperation during the emergency curfew that went into effect in the Federation on March 31, 2020, as a result of COVID-19.

“To date, we are satisfied with the cooperation we are getting from the public in terms of their adhering to the terms of the curfew. Those persons who need to be out they are applying to the commissioner for their necessary permissions and those who are permitted to be out under the regulations are being out in compliance with what the regulations provide – that is wearing the uniform of their organization or having an identification of the organization they represent,” said Superintendent of Police Cromwell Henry during The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 05, 2020.

The superintendent of police used the occasion to update the public on the number of arrests to date since the lock-down.

“So far, we have had twenty-six (26) arrests. Over the last 24 hours, we have had three, that means that we are getting maximum cooperation and we continue to urge that cooperation in terms of the curfew,” he added.

Equally important, Superintendent Henry made a plea once again for persons to adhere to the law when it comes to social distancing.

“We are still seeing pockets of people congregating under trees in certain communities… persons are still congregating in these areas in the public and sort of socializing in very close proximity. This is dangerous to your health in that it brings you within the distance that you ought to be and so exposes you to the virus,” said the superintendent. “The social distance of 6-feet is advised to maintain that distance so that it reduces your risk of contracting the virus from another person. We ask persons to adhere to this distance. It is not something we imposed upon you because we want to punish you; it is a recommendation for your health and for your safety,” he added.