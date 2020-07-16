RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY HELD TO DEDICATE BLACK ROCKS DECKS AND OFFICIALLY COMMISSION WASHROOMS

A brief but significant ceremony to dedicate the recently constructed Black Rocks decks and to officially commission the newly built washrooms located at the entrance of the site was held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Black Rocks in Belle Vue, St. Kitts.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Carleen Henry-Morton, said that initiatives such as this one is of significant importance to the sector and St. Kitts and Nevis on a whole.

“The Black Rocks enhancement project is just one of a number of major initiatives that are being undertaken by the Ministry of Tourism in our efforts to refresh and refine the existing tourism product,” said PS Henry-Morton. “We also want to add to the menu of visitor options to cater to the discerning taste and to broaden the tourism landscape and its socio-economic reach to the continued benefit of lives and livelihoods all around the island and within the Federation.”

Mrs. Henry-Morton said that although the COVID-19 Pandemic continues to significantly impact the sector, the ministry remains optimistic about the future.

“Now, admittedly owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the travel industry is going through some turbulent times but the Ministry of Tourism… and in the Federation we remain hopeful that there are better times ahead and so we continue to plan and to execute as we position ourselves to not just be ready but competitive when our borders reopen to commercial travel,” she said.

The Black Rocks Site Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was attended by Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, The Honourable Jonel Powel, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, other senior government officials and invited guests.