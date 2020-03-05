Revised Slogan Competition

ALL public and private Primary Schools in St. Kitts are invited to participate in a slogan competition for the Older Persons programme planned by the department of Community Development and Social Services.

The winning slogan will be used for the Annual Calendar of Events and the winning school will be awarded.

Entries must be submitted to the Department of Social Services, via email, “skbcommunitydevelopment@gmail.com”, no later than 27th March, 2020.

When submitting your entries, it is required that the email be captioned, “month of older person’s slogan entry”.

Entries MUST also include the name of the school, name of principal and the school’s contact number.

For further information please contact 467-1314.