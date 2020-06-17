REVEREND JOSEPH INVOKES GOD’S BLESSINGS ON PM HARRIS AND HIS LEADERSHIP

– Superintendent of the Moravian Church St. Kitts Conference, the Reverend Hilton J. Joseph captured the popular public sentiments when, at the swearing in ceremony of the second term Team Unity administration, he singled out Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris for a special anointing.

“Permit me sir to anoint you as the leader of the pack, as the Prime Minister of this Federation because as good scripture declares the anointing flows from the head down,” said Reverend Joseph, who is also the Pastor of the Zion Moravian Church.

The senior member of the clergy said he was moved by God who had chosen Prime Minister Harris to lead St. Kitts and Nevis during this time of challenge.

“It is a new season and some unprecedented shifts have taken place in our lives, in the world as we know it and most certainly in the Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis. But the Lord God says if you are faithful, the Lord says he will prosper you in a dry and weary land. So I declare over you sir, and the entire Cabinet, the words of Deuteronomy 28: ‘If you fully obey the Lord your God and carefully keep all his commands that I am giving you today, the Lord your God will set you high above the nations on the world,” Reverend Joseph said as he delivered the intercessory prayers and prayers of blessings for the new Team Unity Government.

Rev. Joseph further noted that if Prime Minister Harris, a God-fearing leader, truly obeys the Lord, he will experience many blessings. He added, “Your towns and your fields will be blessed; your children and your crops will be blessed; the offerings of your herd and flocks will be blessed; your fruit basket and your breadboard will be blessed, where ever you go sir and whatever you do will be blessed.”

Prime Minister Harris worships regularly at the various churches across St. Kitts and Nevis.

With St. Kitts and Nevis being a nation under God and recognizing the importance of God in people’s lives, the Team Unity administration in its first term created the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs, which was headed by then Senior Minister the Honourable Vance Amory.

The Honourable Eugene Hamilton was on Sunday (June 14) introduced as the new Minister with responsibility for Ecclesiastical Affairs.