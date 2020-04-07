RESPONSIBLE CITIZENS OF ST. KITTS-NEVIS GENEROUSLY GIVE BACK TO COMMUNITIES DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 07, 2020 (SKNIS): Several responsible citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis took the initiative to assist the Federation in whatever way they can, as officials continue to work to protect citizens and residents against the spread of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

The most recent of such assistance came from Ernest Amory, Chairman of Amory Enterprise and Theodore Browne, Retired Assistant Comptroller of Customs.

“I would like to announce that the Amory Bakery will be giving away free bread on Thursday, April 09, from the time we are allowed to open until the time we are allowed to close. Each person will receive three large loaves of bread along with three buns,” said Mr. Amory. “We have Easter coming up and we want to make sure that everyone has something to eat.”

Additionally, Mr. Amory announced that every hospital and clinic in St. Kitts, as well as the Cardin Home and the St. Christopher Children’s Home, would also receive free bread every day once the establishment is allowed to open and produce. This will last until the end of May in the first instance.

Furthermore, Mr. Browne presented a cheque of $1,000 to NEMA’s National Disaster Coordinator and Chairman of the COVID-19 National Task Force, Mr. Abdias Samuel, to assist in the fight against the Novel Coronavirus.

“This afternoon, as I stand here and know that the plight my people are going through, especially my people here in St. Kitts and Nevis, I can do no less but to give back something to my community,” said Mr. Browne. “I would like to implore all… whatever little you can give please do because our country needs us now more than ever.”

Mr. Samuel expressed thanks to the contributors and encouraged greater participation.

“We are seeing responsible citizens coming to the call of national duty and exercising their civic responsibility as we prepare for this response,” said Mr. Samuel. “We are looking for more corporate partnerships that will come forward in assisting the general public in particular, St. Kitts and Nevis at this time of war against a virus. We are asking all institutions whether social or otherwise if you want to help in the response to reach out to The National Emergency Operations Center.”