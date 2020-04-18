Resolution of the National Assembly made under section 19(3) of theSaint Christopher and Nevis 1983 Constitution Order

As the SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS

STATUTORY RULES AND ORDERS

No. 13 of 2020

RESOLUTION

Resolution of the National Assembly made under section 19(3) of the

Saint Christopher and Nevis 1983 Constitution Order

[Published 17th April 2020, Extra-Ordinary Gazette No. 27 of 2020]

WHEREAS by virtue of the provisions of section 19(1) of the Saint Christopher and Nevis 1983 Constitution Order, the Governor-General may by proclamation, declare that a state of emergency exists in Saint Christopher and Nevis for the purposes of Chapter II of the Constitution

AND WHEREAS by virtue of Proclamation No. 6 of 2020, dated

28th March, 2020, the Governor-General declared a State of Emergency for Saint Christopher and Nevis for the period 28th March, 2020 until 11th April, 2020, on the ground of the threat of a natural calamity of the COVID-19 virus, an infectious disease which had taken effect on a pandemic scale and which threatened the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis

AND WHEREAS the said State of Emergency was extended until Saturday

18th April, 2020 by Proclamation No. 11 of 2020, dated the 7th day of April, 2020

AND WHEREAS section 19(3) of the Saint Christopher and Nevis

Constitution 1983 Order, provides that a declaration of emergency shall lapse at the expiration of a period of twenty-one days beginning with the date of publication of the declaration

AND WHEREAS pursuant to section 19 of the Saint Christopher and Nevis 1983 Constitution Order, a declaration of emergency may be extended by resolution of the National Assembly, for a period of twelve months or such shorter period as may be specified therein

AND WHEREAS pursuant to section 19(8) of the Saint Christopher and Nevis 1983 Constitution Order, a resolution of the National Assembly for the purposes of subsection (3) shall not be passed in the Assembly unless it is supported by the votes of not less than two-thirds of all the Representatives and Senators

AND WHEREAS the COVID-19 virus continues to pose a significant threat of a natural calamity on the scale of a public health emergency to the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis and it is therefore necessary to extend the State of

Emergency for a period of six months or such shorter period

NOW THEREFORE be it hereby resolved by this National Assembly that it is necessary to extend the State of Emergency for a period of six months, to take effect from the 18th day of April, 2020, to combat the threat of the COVID-19 virus to the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis.

Approved by the National Assembly this 17th day of April, 2020.

SONIA BODDIE-THOMPSON

Clerk of the National Assembly