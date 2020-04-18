Resolution of the National Assembly made under section 19(3) of theSaint Christopher and Nevis 1983 Constitution Order

As the SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS
STATUTORY RULES AND ORDERS
No. 13 of 2020
RESOLUTION
Resolution of the National Assembly made under section 19(3) of the
Saint Christopher and Nevis 1983 Constitution Order
[Published 17th April 2020, Extra-Ordinary Gazette No. 27 of 2020]
WHEREAS by virtue of the provisions of section 19(1) of the Saint Christopher and Nevis 1983 Constitution Order, the Governor-General may by proclamation, declare that a state of emergency exists in Saint Christopher and Nevis for the purposes of Chapter II of the Constitution
AND WHEREAS by virtue of Proclamation No. 6 of 2020, dated
28th March, 2020, the Governor-General declared a State of Emergency for Saint Christopher and Nevis for the period 28th March, 2020 until 11th April, 2020, on the ground of the threat of a natural calamity of the COVID-19 virus, an infectious disease which had taken effect on a pandemic scale and which threatened the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis
AND WHEREAS the said State of Emergency was extended until Saturday
18th April, 2020 by Proclamation No. 11 of 2020, dated the 7th day of April, 2020
AND WHEREAS section 19(3) of the Saint Christopher and Nevis
Constitution 1983 Order, provides that a declaration of emergency shall lapse at the expiration of a period of twenty-one days beginning with the date of publication of the declaration
AND WHEREAS pursuant to section 19 of the Saint Christopher and Nevis 1983 Constitution Order, a declaration of emergency may be extended by resolution of the National Assembly, for a period of twelve months or such shorter period as may be specified therein
AND WHEREAS pursuant to section 19(8) of the Saint Christopher and Nevis 1983 Constitution Order, a resolution of the National Assembly for the purposes of subsection (3) shall not be passed in the Assembly unless it is supported by the votes of not less than two-thirds of all the Representatives and Senators
AND WHEREAS the COVID-19 virus continues to pose a significant threat of a natural calamity on the scale of a public health emergency to the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis and it is therefore necessary to extend the State of
Emergency for a period of six months or such shorter period
NOW THEREFORE be it hereby resolved by this National Assembly that it is necessary to extend the State of Emergency for a period of six months, to take effect from the 18th day of April, 2020, to combat the threat of the COVID-19 virus to the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis.
Approved by the National Assembly this 17th day of April, 2020.
SONIA BODDIE-THOMPSON
Clerk of the National Assembly