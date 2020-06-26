RESIDENTS URGED TO REPORT SUSPICIOUS COASTAL ACTIVITIES TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

CHIEF IMMIGRATION OFFICER, MERCLYN HUGHES

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 25, 2020 (SKNIS): Residents of St. Kitts and Nevis, particularly those who live in coastal communities, are strongly encouraged to notify authorities of any suspicious activity that they may observe along the federation’s beaches and coastal areas.

The appeal comes from Merclyn Hughes, Chief Immigration Officer, as she referred to the recent detainment of 13 nationals of Haiti, who illegally entered the country via sea. The adult males were discovered in the Keys community on Monday, June 22, 2020.

“When you see something that looks illegal, please call and report it,” she said at the National Emergency Operations Centre COVID-19 Briefing on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Ms Hughes advised that such reports can be made to the 911 emergency hotline.

“We are in a pandemic. We want to ensure that our citizens are safe,” the Chief Immigration Officer stated, referencing the potential dangers that such illegal activity can pose to the nation’s security.

The Haitian nationals have since been tested for COVID-19 while in custody. Contact tracing is also being carried out to identify persons whom they may have come into contact.