RESIDENTS OF OLD ROAD UPDATED ON ONGOING PROJECTS IN THEIR COMMUNITY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 05, 2020 (SKNIS): A town hall meeting held on Wednesday, March 04 in the Old Road Community provided residents with updated information on two significant ongoing projects in the area, namely, the Rehabilitation of the Old Road Bay Road and the construction of the Breakwater at the Fisheries Complex.

Director of Public Works, Cromwell Williams, said that the projects are necessary to keep pace with developments on a community and national level.

“The project at Old Road Bay is a project whose time has come. We at Public Works are happy to see this project has started and is well on its way, and I believe that those who come behind us will look on this project and they will say that we had the foresight,” said Director Cromwell.

He applauded the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis for ensuring that this project came to fruition.

“I want to commend the Cabinet for taking what must be considered to be a very bold step in undertaking this Old Road Bay Project. In so doing, the government has committed over EC $31 million to this project alone and that is a significant amount of money,” he said. “The government decided that this project had priority that deserved that kind of expenditure,” he added, while recognizing the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for its contribution.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, said that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will continue to invest heavily in the infrastructure.

“…Quite a lot of infrastructure are ongoing, and we are transforming. When this term is completed, St. Kitts and Nevis will never be the same again and it gives justification for us to continue the development in a second term,” said Minister Liburd.

Local company Rock and Dirt Ltd. is carrying out the comprehensive project for the Old Road Bay Road that will result in a new 1.2 kilometre stretch of road being built. The design has several safety features to mitigate against falling rocks from the hillside and damage from the sea, which have both been known to occur especially during inclement weather.

The new road will be extended on the reclaimed land and be approximately 24 feet apart from the existing road. It will also be elevated some 15 feet above the current road and have guard rails on both sides. The seaside protection will include strong rock armouring featuring large 10 and 20-tonne boulders. The rock design is similar to the protection at Port Zante – the main port for cruise ships in St. Kitts.