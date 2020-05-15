REOPENING OF THE ABATTOIR

The Department of Agriculture wishes to inform that the Abattoir will reopen to receive animals, on Sundays only, starting this Sunday May 17, 2020; between the hours of 8:00 am and twelve noon. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will not be business as usual as no one will be allowed to show up at the Abattoir with animals for slaughter without prior permission.

Instead, Livestock farmers and Traders interested in the services of the Abattoir MUST call the Abattoir at 465-7938, between the hours of 8:30 am and 1:00 pm to give details of the number and species of animals they wish to have slaughtered. However, based on the advice of the Ministry of Health only a limited number of animals can be slaughtered at any one time.

Please note carefully, that only the persons who call and get PERMISSION FROM THE ABATTOIR will be allowed on the road by the Police, and allowed to leave their animals at the Abattoir.