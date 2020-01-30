RELOCATION OF THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OFFICE

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to advise the general public that effective Monday, 3rd February, 2020, its office will be relocated to Building 15, Suites 200/201, Port Zante, Basseterre (formerly occupied by National Bank Card Centre).

Consequently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be closed to the general public from Thursday, 30th January to Tuesday, 4th February, 2020. Normal office hours will resume on Wednesday, 5th February, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.

As a result, some services will be curtailed including, but not limited to, Apostilles and translations. For Apostilles services, kindly contact the Ministry of Legal Affairs, located on the 2nd floor of Government Headquarters.

The Ministry apologizes for any inconvenience this closure may cause.