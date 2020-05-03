REGULAR ENDURANCE EXERCISE CAN REDUCE RISK OF DEVELOPING SEVERE FORM OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE, SAYS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER  

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 03, 2020 (SKNIS): According to Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Hazel Laws, recent medical research findings have strongly supported the possibility that regular endurance exercise can reduce the risk of developing the severe form of Coronavirus disease and may even prevent death.

Dr. Laws made this statement during the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for May 02.

The CMO stated that the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed that 20 to 40 percent of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 will develop Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

“This is a serious complication of COVID-19 due to widespread inflammation of the lungs. It is also a major cause of death in such patients. Researchers at the University of Virginia tell us that there is a powerful naturally occurring antioxidant that hunts down and attacks harmful free radicals, protects the tissues within our bodies and prevent diseases like osteoarthritis, acute lung disease like ARDS and even ischemic heart disease or heart attacks. This antioxidant is called EcSOD (Extracellular superoxide dismutase). It is produced naturally by our muscle cells. It is secreted into our blood streams to allow binding to vital organs,” she said.

Dr. Laws said that the production of the naturally occurring antioxidant is enhanced by endurance or aerobic type exercises like walking, running, jogging, cycling and even dancing.

“In essence, let us be intentional and continue to exercise at least three times per week. Let us be innovative and develop an exercise regime in keeping with the new physical and social distancing protocols. You can exercise in your house and on your veranda. You can walk and jog outside in the early morning sunlight on the days of limited operation,” said the chief medical officer.