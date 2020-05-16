REGULAR CLINIC SERVICES AVAILABLE AT ALL HEALTH CENTRES THROUGHOUT THE ISLAND

The Ministry of Health has informed the general public that regular clinic services are available at all health centres throughout the island.

“These services are provided during the morning hours from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and include antenatal and postnatal clinics, chronic disease clinics for diabetes and hypertension, child health clinic, which includes vaccination and family planning,” said Dr. Marissa Carty, Public Relations Officer of the Health Emergency Operations Centre, during the May 14 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

Dr. Carty urged persons to contact the clinic in their district to receive the daily schedule.

She also encouraged persons to adhere to all safety guidelines including wearing masks in public, sanitizing their hands regularly, and practicing physical distancing of at least six feet between persons.

“Your actions thus far have helped to contain the first wave of this pandemic,” said Dr. Carty. “Remember, maintaining the overall health of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to be our individual and collective responsibility.”