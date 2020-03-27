PUBLIC NOTICE FROM ELECTORAL COMMISSION

Out of an abundance of caution, and to help protect the general public from the effects of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Electoral Commission has suspended all hearings to objections and claims until further notice.

Registration of voters will continue for as long as possible, but only one person will be allowed into the registration area at a time, as directed by the staff. This is to allow for social distancing, as recommended by newly established protocols. These rules apply to the offices in St Kitts and in Nevis.

The Electoral Commission apologises for the delays that these decisions will cause but, has decided to follow the dictates of the Government and in particular the Ministry of Health.

The public will be further informed of any future developments.