PUBLIC NOTICE

Basseterre: St. Kitts, May 27, 2020:​ Persons interested in filling teaching positions are invited to submit applications to the Ministry of Education. Forms are available at the Department of Education Services at Stanford Building or the Ministry of Education Administrative Office on the third floor of the Cable Building.

All applicants will be required to attend a two week pre-service seminar which starts Monday July 13 to Friday 24 th July.

Applicants who which to be considered for teaching at the Early Childhood of Primary level must have at least FIVE CSEC subjects, including English Language,Mathematics, A social Science subject (History/Social Studies/Geography) and a Science subject. Individuals who wish to be considered for teaching at the secondary level, must possess at least five CSEC subjects including English

Language and the relevant passes at CAPE level or above.

Applicants who are shortlisted to participate in the pre-service seminar/workshop will be required to sit a literacy and numeracy test.

The Deadline for applications is Friday June 19th, 2020. Applications should be addressed to the Chief Education Officer, Department Education Services

(Stanford Building), Golden Rock, Basseterre, St. Kitts.