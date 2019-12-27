PUBLIC HOLIDAYS DURING CARNIVAL 2019/2020

In accordance with Section 5 of the Public Holidays Act, Cap. 23.23 of the Laws of Saint Christopher and Nevis, His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D. on the advice of the Cabinet has issued two (2) Proclamations dated 23rd December, 2019 declaring Tuesday the 31st day of December, 2019 from 12 noon to be observed and kept as a public half-holiday on the occasion of the 2019 Children’s Carnival and Thursday, 2nd January, 2020 to be observed and kept as a public holiday throughout Saint Christopher and Nevis on the occasion of the 2019/2020 Carnival.

All of our Citizens and Residents are required to govern themselves accordingly.

Government House

St. Kitts

27th December 2019.