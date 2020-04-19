PS COLLINS COMMENDS UTILITIES AND TRANSPORT ESSENTIAL WORKERS WHO RISK THEIR LIVES EVERYDAY DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 19, 2020 (SKNIS): Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure et al, Ron Dublin-Collins commended utilities and transport essential workers while highlighting their importance especially during a time when St. Kitts and Nevis is fighting to protect citizens and residents from the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Such essential workers include Water Services, Public Works, Transport and Maritime Affairs, St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC), Solid Waste, The Cable, Digicel and Flow.

“I wish to express our highest commendation and profound gratitude to all who are serving on the frontlines of COVID-19. These are persons who are working and sacrificing much to ensure that we have the essential care, supplies and well-needed services,” said PS Collins, at The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) Daily COVID-19 Briefing for April 18, 2020, while updating on the NEOC’s Utilities and Transport Sub-Committee. “The essential workers that I represent today are putting in a tremendous effort to ensure that core services remain available.”

PS Collins also made mention of the staff members of the respective organizations who lend their support.

“I must also recognize the many staff who support them in the field. They too are on the front-line of this pandemic as critical infrastructure workers who are fully involved in safety and the community well-being,” he said. “While many are being told to stay at home, these workers have a responsibility during the challenges posed by this pandemic to continue their operations, potentially putting their own lives in danger. Some of these people work behind the scenes without the public even realizing how essential they are to keeping our society functioning.”

He noted that all essential institutions are playing their part to ensure that consumers are not affected.

“Our partners are out in the field ensuring a continued supply of electricity and services, and others are maintaining and restoring telephone and internet services. Our partners understand the vulnerability of our communications system for extreme weather for the hurricane season and have developed plans to prevent and prepare for disruptions to their system,” he added.

